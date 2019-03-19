2110 Garfias Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom In Pasadena! -



Bright two bedroom one bath home in Pasadena. This home features wood flooring throughout and central A/C and heat. Kitchen includes tile counters, a dishwasher, a stove and refrigerator. Great back yard with plenty of space to enjoy. Washer and dryer included are located in the kitchen.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



(RLNE4630356)