Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2110 Garfias Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 Garfias Dr.

2110 Garfias Drive · No Longer Available
Altadena
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Location

2110 Garfias Drive, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom In Pasadena! -

Bright two bedroom one bath home in Pasadena. This home features wood flooring throughout and central A/C and heat. Kitchen includes tile counters, a dishwasher, a stove and refrigerator. Great back yard with plenty of space to enjoy. Washer and dryer included are located in the kitchen.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

(RLNE4630356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have any available units?
2110 Garfias Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2110 Garfias Dr. have?
Some of 2110 Garfias Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Garfias Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Garfias Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Garfias Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Garfias Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. offer parking?
No, 2110 Garfias Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Garfias Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have a pool?
No, 2110 Garfias Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2110 Garfias Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Garfias Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Garfias Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Garfias Dr. has units with air conditioning.
