2110 Garfias Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom In Pasadena! -
Bright two bedroom one bath home in Pasadena. This home features wood flooring throughout and central A/C and heat. Kitchen includes tile counters, a dishwasher, a stove and refrigerator. Great back yard with plenty of space to enjoy. Washer and dryer included are located in the kitchen.
To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.
(RLNE4630356)