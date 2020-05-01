All apartments in Altadena
1968 Lake Avenue
1968 Lake Avenue

1968 North Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1968 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Quality, newer construction on this contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the third floor, with elevator access. Single level, light and bright with floor to ceiling windows, lovely balconies, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and central air and heat. Kitchen is open to living room with stainless steel energy star appliances, including microwave. Contemporary European style cabinetry, quart counter tops and polished chrome fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious shower and tub combination with designer porcelain tile surrounds. Master suite with custom designed walk-in closet. Stack washer and dryer is conveniently located in the hall. Other notable features offered at Millard Place include private storage room, secure lobby, elevator access, two covered parking spaces in gated subterranean garage. Located just north of Pasadena, within one mile of the gold line and 210 freeway. Near San Gabriel foothills with fabulous access to walking, hiking, and biking trails. Trash and water included, No Smoking, pets are considered with additional deposit. Call Kathleen for private, social distanced tour 626-215-7757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Lake Avenue have any available units?
1968 Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1968 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 1968 Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 1968 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1968 Lake Avenue has units with air conditioning.
