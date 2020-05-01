1968 Lake Avenue

Amenities

Quality, newer construction on this contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the third floor, with elevator access. Single level, light and bright with floor to ceiling windows, lovely balconies, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and central air and heat. Kitchen is open to living room with stainless steel energy star appliances, including microwave. Contemporary European style cabinetry, quart counter tops and polished chrome fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious shower and tub combination with designer porcelain tile surrounds. Master suite with custom designed walk-in closet. Stack washer and dryer is conveniently located in the hall. Other notable features offered at Millard Place include private storage room, secure lobby, elevator access, two covered parking spaces in gated subterranean garage. Located just north of Pasadena, within one mile of the gold line and 210 freeway. Near San Gabriel foothills with fabulous access to walking, hiking, and biking trails. Trash and water included, No Smoking, pets are considered with additional deposit. Call Kathleen for private, social distanced tour 626-215-7757