1966 Homewood Drive

Remodeled 1926 English Period Revival is located in Altadena's estate area. Mountain views, sprawling lawns, lovely landscaping and gardens are offered on this lot of 18,904 sq ft - .43/acre. The home of 3,397 sq ft offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and spacious common rooms. This stately home is adorned with craftsmanship of the period. A formal entry leads you to the living areas, including a grand living room with beamed ceiling, Batchelder fireplace and French doors leading outdoors. The remodeled kitchen is for the gourmet cook, offering new appliances and an adjacent open family room and dining area with mountain views. A powder room, en suite bedroom and laundry room are also on the main floor. Stairs to the second level are adorned with decorative wrought iron hand railing and lead to 3 additional bedrooms and an office. The master suite includes a walk in closet, bath with double sinks and lovely views. Two additional bedrooms are adjacent to a full bath. The park like yardis beautified with flowers, trees, expansive grassy lawn and room for a pool. There is a 2 car garage and carport. Other features include hardwood floors, windows galore, updated electrical and plumbing, new lighting fixtures, new paint, and large California basement.