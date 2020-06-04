All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1966 Homewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1966 Homewood Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

1966 Homewood Drive

1966 Homewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
PresidentStreets
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1966 Homewood Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
PresidentStreets

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 1926 English Period Revival is located in Altadena's estate area. Mountain views, sprawling lawns, lovely landscaping and gardens are offered on this lot of 18,904 sq ft - .43/acre. The home of 3,397 sq ft offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and spacious common rooms. This stately home is adorned with craftsmanship of the period. A formal entry leads you to the living areas, including a grand living room with beamed ceiling, Batchelder fireplace and French doors leading outdoors. The remodeled kitchen is for the gourmet cook, offering new appliances and an adjacent open family room and dining area with mountain views. A powder room, en suite bedroom and laundry room are also on the main floor. Stairs to the second level are adorned with decorative wrought iron hand railing and lead to 3 additional bedrooms and an office. The master suite includes a walk in closet, bath with double sinks and lovely views. Two additional bedrooms are adjacent to a full bath. The park like yardis beautified with flowers, trees, expansive grassy lawn and room for a pool. There is a 2 car garage and carport. Other features include hardwood floors, windows galore, updated electrical and plumbing, new lighting fixtures, new paint, and large California basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Homewood Drive have any available units?
1966 Homewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1966 Homewood Drive have?
Some of 1966 Homewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Homewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Homewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Homewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Homewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Homewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Homewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1966 Homewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Homewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Homewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Homewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Homewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts