All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1794 New York.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1794 New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1794 New York

1794 New York Drive · (818) 287-6079 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1794 New York Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1794 New York · Avail. now

$5,595

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Entertainers Delight - This amazing 4,200 square foot pool home offers a split level floor plan with 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths in the main house. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace. The formal dining room beams with abundant natural light. The large updated kitchen includes rich wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, modern range, dishwasher, and a stainless steel refrigerator. Beautiful wood floors run through the living room, hallways and dining room. The upstairs master suite has a spacious balcony overlooking the pool and includes an attic office with it's own air conditioning system separate from the main house. The living and dining rooms and front porch have a 180 degree view of the mountains. All bedrooms are carpeted. The 1400+ square foot basement can accommodate the largest of storage needs and includes a laundry with washer/dryer hook-ups, double sink as well as an extra refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. The large family room is great for entertaining with poolside views. The large back yard has a bonus One bedroom with an 8 ft. wardrobe, full bath guest house equipped with its own kitchen and living area and private patio.. The pool bathroom includes a washer/dryer and laundry sink. The beautiful pool/spa and private covered patio is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Drought tolerant yards with gardener and weekly pool maintenance are included, a two car garage with ample storage. Home is equipped with ADT alarm system, central air and ring cameras for online security. DO NOT miss out on your chance to make this wonderful Altadena property you home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1794 New York have any available units?
1794 New York has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1794 New York have?
Some of 1794 New York's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1794 New York currently offering any rent specials?
1794 New York is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1794 New York pet-friendly?
No, 1794 New York is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1794 New York offer parking?
Yes, 1794 New York offers parking.
Does 1794 New York have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1794 New York offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1794 New York have a pool?
Yes, 1794 New York has a pool.
Does 1794 New York have accessible units?
No, 1794 New York does not have accessible units.
Does 1794 New York have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1794 New York has units with dishwashers.
Does 1794 New York have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1794 New York has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1794 New York?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity