1791 ATCHISON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for immediate move-in! This bright and open two bedroom home in excellent area of Pasadena is a private rear home with so much to offer. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, recessed lighting, new double pane windows and new blinds. New modern open kitchen features quartz countertops, custom backsplash, breakfast bar, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Spacious master bath with large mirrored closet and en suite bath and well separated 2nd bedroom. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful large grassy fenced backyard along with new expanded patio area - perfect for entertaining! Finished one car garage and additional tandem driveway parking for two more cars. Beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Small friendly pets ok. Don't miss it!