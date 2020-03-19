All apartments in Altadena
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

1791 ATCHISON Street

1791 Atchison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1791 Atchison Street, Altadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! This bright and open two bedroom home in excellent area of Pasadena is a private rear home with so much to offer. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, recessed lighting, new double pane windows and new blinds. New modern open kitchen features quartz countertops, custom backsplash, breakfast bar, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Spacious master bath with large mirrored closet and en suite bath and well separated 2nd bedroom. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful large grassy fenced backyard along with new expanded patio area - perfect for entertaining! Finished one car garage and additional tandem driveway parking for two more cars. Beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Small friendly pets ok. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have any available units?
1791 ATCHISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1791 ATCHISON Street have?
Some of 1791 ATCHISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1791 ATCHISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1791 ATCHISON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1791 ATCHISON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1791 ATCHISON Street is pet friendly.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1791 ATCHISON Street does offer parking.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1791 ATCHISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have a pool?
No, 1791 ATCHISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have accessible units?
No, 1791 ATCHISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1791 ATCHISON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1791 ATCHISON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1791 ATCHISON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
