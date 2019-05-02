1570 N Allen Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment in Pasadena! - Awesome 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment in Pasadena!
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, April 18th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
To view the house on your own, please either call (714) 942-2020 or check out the following link - https://secure.rently.com/properties/875961?source=marketing
New Counters in Kitchen!
New Windows throughout the unit
New Tile Floors and Light Fixtures in the Bathroom
Bathroom features original tile shower and counters
No Air Conditioning
Large Living Room
Laundry Hookups with Gas Dryer connection in kitchen
Private, enclosed patio with cover
1 Car Garage
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
