1570 N Allen Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1570 N Allen Ave

1570 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1570 N Allen Ave, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment in Pasadena! - Awesome 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment in Pasadena!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, April 18th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

To view the house on your own, please either call (714) 942-2020 or check out the following link - https://secure.rently.com/properties/875961?source=marketing

New Counters in Kitchen!
New Windows throughout the unit
New Tile Floors and Light Fixtures in the Bathroom
Bathroom features original tile shower and counters
No Air Conditioning
Large Living Room
Laundry Hookups with Gas Dryer connection in kitchen
Private, enclosed patio with cover
1 Car Garage

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4811411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 N Allen Ave have any available units?
1570 N Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1570 N Allen Ave have?
Some of 1570 N Allen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 N Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1570 N Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 N Allen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570 N Allen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1570 N Allen Ave offers parking.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 N Allen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 1570 N Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1570 N Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 N Allen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 N Allen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 N Allen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
