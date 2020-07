Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled and nice 1bed/1bath apt & 1-car parking located on the corner of Altadena Drive and Washington Blvd in the City of Pasadena. Updated kitchen comes with stove, oven, microwave and a refrigerator. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated bathroom. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater inside the apt. Close to McDonalds, 7-Eleven, shops, medical centers, restaurants, and more!