Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming, two story Cape Cod style home was completely remodeled in 2007 and offers a wonderful open floor plan for entertaining as well as intimate gatherings. Extremely light and bright due to multiple French doors on first floor. Fabulous kitchen/family room which overlooks covered porches and private rear yard. Lovely master suite with fireplace plus three additional bedrooms and laundry room on the second floor.