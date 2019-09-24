All apartments in Altadena
Last updated September 24 2019

1186 New York Dr.

1186 New York Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1186 New York Dr, Altadena, CA 91104
Historic Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Altadena - Liz will be showing Mondays from 10:30 to 11:00am!

This 2,300 square foot house offers a sprawling floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and bonus room! The spacious living room features a wood burning fireplace. The formal dining room beams with abundant natural light. The large kitchen includes rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, a modern range, a dishwasher, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer. The bonus room is located next to the kitchen, and can be used as a family or game room. Beautiful hardwood floors run through the living room, hallways and dining room. The basement and extremely large attic can accommodate the largest of storage needs. The driveway and back portion of the house has room for multiple cars. The back yard, which features even more footage than the house itself, is ideal running room for pets - which are being considered with additional deposit! Additionally, there is a separate, private patio attached to a beautiful covered deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. DO NOT miss out on your chance to see this ideal Altadena home!

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

(RLNE5125129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 New York Dr. have any available units?
1186 New York Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1186 New York Dr. have?
Some of 1186 New York Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 New York Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1186 New York Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 New York Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1186 New York Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1186 New York Dr. offer parking?
No, 1186 New York Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1186 New York Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1186 New York Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 New York Dr. have a pool?
No, 1186 New York Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1186 New York Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1186 New York Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 New York Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 New York Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 New York Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1186 New York Dr. has units with air conditioning.
