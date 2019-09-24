1186 New York Dr.

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Altadena - Liz will be showing Mondays from 10:30 to 11:00am!



This 2,300 square foot house offers a sprawling floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and bonus room! The spacious living room features a wood burning fireplace. The formal dining room beams with abundant natural light. The large kitchen includes rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, a modern range, a dishwasher, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer. The bonus room is located next to the kitchen, and can be used as a family or game room. Beautiful hardwood floors run through the living room, hallways and dining room. The basement and extremely large attic can accommodate the largest of storage needs. The driveway and back portion of the house has room for multiple cars. The back yard, which features even more footage than the house itself, is ideal running room for pets - which are being considered with additional deposit! Additionally, there is a separate, private patio attached to a beautiful covered deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. DO NOT miss out on your chance to see this ideal Altadena home!



Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



