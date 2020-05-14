All apartments in Alpine
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

Creek Side Condominiums

2616 Alpine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2616 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA 91901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Alpine-Creekside 2 Bedroom Condo- Downstairs Corner Unit Available Now - Move-in Special: First Two Weeks Free - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* 2 Full Beds and 2 Baths
* Downstairs Corner Unit
* Beautiful flooring throughout
* Air Conditioning
* All Appliances Included
* Scenic Alpine location, close to all
* On- Site Laundry
* Complex Below Ground Pool
* 2 Assigned parking spots
* Water and Trash Included
* Security Deposit $1750 ( additional if pet)
* Application Fee $35

Located in the heart of Alpine. Close to shopping & great restaurants..Janet's, Alpine Beer, Donato's, and many more! Easy access to Fwy 8. End unit on ground floor with 2 baths & 2 parking spaces (one is a carport with storage cabinet).Master Bdrm has a walk-in closet. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood-like laminate floors in Living room. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances. Large private courtyard patio for outside entertaining.

Renters Insurance Required for all residents.This is an HOA One small Pet only under 25 lbs with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying. Tenant placement, owner has final approval.

Professional Tenant Placement by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5736406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creek Side Condominiums have any available units?
Creek Side Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does Creek Side Condominiums have?
Some of Creek Side Condominiums's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creek Side Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Creek Side Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creek Side Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Creek Side Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Creek Side Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Creek Side Condominiums offers parking.
Does Creek Side Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creek Side Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creek Side Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Creek Side Condominiums has a pool.
Does Creek Side Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Creek Side Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Creek Side Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
No, Creek Side Condominiums does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Creek Side Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creek Side Condominiums has units with air conditioning.

