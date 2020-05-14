Creek Side Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Alpine-Creekside 2 Bedroom Condo- Downstairs Corner Unit Available Now - Move-in Special: First Two Weeks Free - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* 2 Full Beds and 2 Baths

* Downstairs Corner Unit

* Beautiful flooring throughout

* Air Conditioning

* All Appliances Included

* Scenic Alpine location, close to all

* On- Site Laundry

* Complex Below Ground Pool

* 2 Assigned parking spots

* Water and Trash Included

* Security Deposit $1750 ( additional if pet)

* Application Fee $35



Located in the heart of Alpine. Close to shopping & great restaurants..Janet's, Alpine Beer, Donato's, and many more! Easy access to Fwy 8. End unit on ground floor with 2 baths & 2 parking spaces (one is a carport with storage cabinet).Master Bdrm has a walk-in closet. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood-like laminate floors in Living room. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances. Large private courtyard patio for outside entertaining.



Renters Insurance Required for all residents.This is an HOA One small Pet only under 25 lbs with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying. Tenant placement, owner has final approval.



Professional Tenant Placement by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



