Alpine, CA
2929 Polk Rd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

2929 Polk Rd

2929 Polk Road · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Polk Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Victoria

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2929 Polk Rd Available 09/14/19 Large Country Home with Master Suite - Large 4 bed 2 ba. with laminate flooring throughout downstairs and quaint pot belly stove.3 bedrooms and full bath downstairs and all upstairs master suite with living room with fireplace, walk in closet and office. Updated kitchen with granite counters and scenic overlook of sweeping backyard with below ground pool. Mostly flat fully fenced acre on private road. House is septic so no high sewer bills. Plenty of room for RV, and toys. Attached 2 car garage.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Pets ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.

Please email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

APPLY NOW at www.Keys4Sd.com

(RLNE2992213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Polk Rd have any available units?
2929 Polk Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 2929 Polk Rd have?
Some of 2929 Polk Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Polk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Polk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Polk Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Polk Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Polk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Polk Rd offers parking.
Does 2929 Polk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Polk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Polk Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Polk Rd has a pool.
Does 2929 Polk Rd have accessible units?
No, 2929 Polk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Polk Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Polk Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Polk Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Polk Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
