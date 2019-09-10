Amenities

2929 Polk Rd Available 09/14/19 Large Country Home with Master Suite - Large 4 bed 2 ba. with laminate flooring throughout downstairs and quaint pot belly stove.3 bedrooms and full bath downstairs and all upstairs master suite with living room with fireplace, walk in closet and office. Updated kitchen with granite counters and scenic overlook of sweeping backyard with below ground pool. Mostly flat fully fenced acre on private road. House is septic so no high sewer bills. Plenty of room for RV, and toys. Attached 2 car garage.



Pets ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.



