All apartments in Alpine
Find more places like 2220 Alpine Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpine, CA
/
2220 Alpine Boulevard
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2220 Alpine Boulevard

2220 Alpine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2220 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA 91901

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Updated 3/1 Alpine Apartment - Fenced Yard - Laundry Hook-Ups - Country living in the heart of downtown Alpine! Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and counters, updated bathroom, laundry room w/ hook-ups, wood stove, forced-air heat and air-conditioning, large covered patio, workshop/storage area, fenced yard and more.

PARKING:
Off-street parking next to Ride Shop from 6pm-10am daily + street parking nearby.

PLEASE NOTE:
This apartment is located above the Alpine Ride Shop (bicycle shop) - please drive by first to make sure the location suits your needs.

RENTAL TERMS:
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,195.00 Rent
- $2,195.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric/Trash
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA:
- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2X Rent Min)

CONTACT:
Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions or viewing information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3150687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have any available units?
2220 Alpine Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have?
Some of 2220 Alpine Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Alpine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Alpine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Alpine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Alpine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Alpine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Alpine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2220 Alpine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2220 Alpine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Alpine Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Alpine Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Alpine Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd
Alpine, CA 91901

Similar Pages

Alpine Apartments under $1,600

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAPalm Springs, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CALakeside, CARancho San Diego, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARamona, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
La Presa, CABonita, CACoronado, CAImperial Beach, CAFairbanks Ranch, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CALake San Marcos, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College