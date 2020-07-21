2220 Alpine Boulevard

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3/1 Alpine Apartment - Fenced Yard - Laundry Hook-Ups - Country living in the heart of downtown Alpine! Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and counters, updated bathroom, laundry room w/ hook-ups, wood stove, forced-air heat and air-conditioning, large covered patio, workshop/storage area, fenced yard and more.
PARKING:
Off-street parking next to Ride Shop from 6pm-10am daily + street parking nearby.
PLEASE NOTE:
This apartment is located above the Alpine Ride Shop (bicycle shop) - please drive by first to make sure the location suits your needs.
RENTAL TERMS:
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,195.00 Rent
- $2,195.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric/Trash
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA:
- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2X Rent Min)
CONTACT:
Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions or viewing information.
(RLNE3150687)