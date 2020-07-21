2220 Alpine Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3/1 Alpine Apartment - Fenced Yard - Laundry Hook-Ups - Country living in the heart of downtown Alpine! Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and counters, updated bathroom, laundry room w/ hook-ups, wood stove, forced-air heat and air-conditioning, large covered patio, workshop/storage area, fenced yard and more.



PARKING:

Off-street parking next to Ride Shop from 6pm-10am daily + street parking nearby.



PLEASE NOTE:

This apartment is located above the Alpine Ride Shop (bicycle shop) - please drive by first to make sure the location suits your needs.



RENTAL TERMS:

- 12 Month Lease

- $2,195.00 Rent

- $2,195.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer

- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric/Trash

- No Pets Policy

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA:

- 650+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2X Rent Min)



CONTACT:

Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 for questions or viewing information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3150687)