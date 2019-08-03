All apartments in Alondra Park
15313 Faysmith Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:01 PM

15313 Faysmith Avenue

15313 Faysmith Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15313 Faysmith Ave, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood in El Camino Village. Completely remodeled kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, new stove, dishwasher, and white cabinets. All new flooring throughout the home. Two full bathrooms completely remodeled with Caesarstone counters, new sinks, and toilets. One bathroom has a shower and one bathroom has a bathtub shower combo. Enclosed private yard for entertaining. Two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. The long driveway can accommodate an RV or boat parking. You don't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have any available units?
15313 Faysmith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have?
Some of 15313 Faysmith Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15313 Faysmith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15313 Faysmith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 Faysmith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15313 Faysmith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alondra Park.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15313 Faysmith Avenue offers parking.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15313 Faysmith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have a pool?
No, 15313 Faysmith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15313 Faysmith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15313 Faysmith Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15313 Faysmith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15313 Faysmith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
