15313 Faysmith Avenue

Beautifully remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood in El Camino Village. Completely remodeled kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, new stove, dishwasher, and white cabinets. All new flooring throughout the home. Two full bathrooms completely remodeled with Caesarstone counters, new sinks, and toilets. One bathroom has a shower and one bathroom has a bathtub shower combo. Enclosed private yard for entertaining. Two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. The long driveway can accommodate an RV or boat parking. You don't want to miss this one.