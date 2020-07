Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

***ALL UTILITIES PAID***** A small complex located in the beautiful city of Gardena. The building offers laundry facility and gated parking. It is walking distance to the metroline and close to El Camino College. Blocks away from the 105 and 405 freeways. Come see all we have to offer!.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=7253



IT490708 - IT49MM7253