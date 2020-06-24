All apartments in Alhambra
912 N Stoneman Ave
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

912 N Stoneman Ave

912 North Stoneman Avenue · No Longer Available
Alhambra
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

912 North Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3bedroom/2.5 bath home in North Alhambra, San Marino Adjacent! - Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home in North Alhambra. This modern home features an open floor plan and a spacious living room and decorative fireplace that is open to the dining area and kitchen. Engineered hardwood floors stretch throughout the entire home. The kitchen includes new cabinets with plenty of storage and modern engineered quartz countertop space, a deep sink, and new stainless steel appliances. A Large master suite that includes an ensuite bathroom with double sinks. Both the 2nd and 3rd bedroom are a good size with mirrored sliding closets. There is large front yard and a nice covered front porch to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. Brand new central air and heating system, new electrical and copper plumbing. Laundry Hookup inside. This home is part of a duplex. Two off street parking.

Pet rent $35.00 per month,up to 2. Sorry No section 8.

Front and back yards are currently being redone. A new carport or garage will also be constructed upon finalizing of building permits.

(RLNE4748107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have any available units?
912 N Stoneman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 912 N Stoneman Ave have?
Some of 912 N Stoneman Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 N Stoneman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
912 N Stoneman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 N Stoneman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 N Stoneman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 912 N Stoneman Ave offers parking.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 N Stoneman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have a pool?
No, 912 N Stoneman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have accessible units?
No, 912 N Stoneman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 N Stoneman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 N Stoneman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 N Stoneman Ave has units with air conditioning.
