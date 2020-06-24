912 N Stoneman Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely renovated 3bedroom/2.5 bath home in North Alhambra, San Marino Adjacent! - Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home in North Alhambra. This modern home features an open floor plan and a spacious living room and decorative fireplace that is open to the dining area and kitchen. Engineered hardwood floors stretch throughout the entire home. The kitchen includes new cabinets with plenty of storage and modern engineered quartz countertop space, a deep sink, and new stainless steel appliances. A Large master suite that includes an ensuite bathroom with double sinks. Both the 2nd and 3rd bedroom are a good size with mirrored sliding closets. There is large front yard and a nice covered front porch to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. Brand new central air and heating system, new electrical and copper plumbing. Laundry Hookup inside. This home is part of a duplex. Two off street parking.



Pet rent $35.00 per month,up to 2. Sorry No section 8.



Front and back yards are currently being redone. A new carport or garage will also be constructed upon finalizing of building permits.



(RLNE4748107)