777 E Valley Boulevard

This attractive single-story condo in a park-like complex offers comfortable living. It has a large living room with built-in bookcase and fireplace, Bright and cheerful. Spacious bedroom with large closets. Modern kitchen with wooden cabinets. Excellent interior condition. Atrium offers fresh air and sunshine to entire condo. This well-maintained complex is absolutely gorgeous with a sparkling pool, spa and a clubhouse for party gatherings. Walking distance to Markets, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Schools and Banks, Almansol Park and Golf Course. HOA fee covers landscaping, trash, water and fire insurance. Senior condo (one of the occupants must be 55+).