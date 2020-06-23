All apartments in Alhambra
777 E Valley Boulevard

777 East Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

777 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
This attractive single-story condo in a park-like complex offers comfortable living. It has a large living room with built-in bookcase and fireplace, Bright and cheerful. Spacious bedroom with large closets. Modern kitchen with wooden cabinets. Excellent interior condition. Atrium offers fresh air and sunshine to entire condo. This well-maintained complex is absolutely gorgeous with a sparkling pool, spa and a clubhouse for party gatherings. Walking distance to Markets, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Schools and Banks, Almansol Park and Golf Course. HOA fee covers landscaping, trash, water and fire insurance. Senior condo (one of the occupants must be 55+).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have any available units?
777 E Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 777 E Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 777 E Valley Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 E Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
777 E Valley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 E Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 777 E Valley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard offer parking?
No, 777 E Valley Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 E Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 777 E Valley Boulevard has a pool.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 777 E Valley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 E Valley Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 777 E Valley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 E Valley Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
