Alhambra, CA
505 N 2nd Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

505 N 2nd Street

505 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Alhambra
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

505 North 2nd Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This charming tri-level condominium is centrally located in Alhambra.

All 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with laundry hook up in closet. Main floor has an open floor plan with living room, kitchen, dinner area, and a bonus room that can be used as TV or guestroom. 2 car garage in the sub-level, along with another bonus room for office or storage. Excellent location close to Main Street ( 2 Blocks ), near all amenities, shops, restaurants, library, movie theater, public transportation and farmers market. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N 2nd Street have any available units?
505 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 505 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 505 N 2nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 505 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 505 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 505 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 505 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
