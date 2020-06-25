505 N 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

This charming tri-level condominium is centrally located in Alhambra.



All 3 bedrooms are upstairs along with laundry hook up in closet. Main floor has an open floor plan with living room, kitchen, dinner area, and a bonus room that can be used as TV or guestroom. 2 car garage in the sub-level, along with another bonus room for office or storage. Excellent location close to Main Street ( 2 Blocks ), near all amenities, shops, restaurants, library, movie theater, public transportation and farmers market. This is a must see.