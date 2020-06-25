All apartments in Alhambra
419 S 1st Street

419 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

419 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
It is located on a quiet street and a nice neighborhood. Very conveniently located, close to everything: schools, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and easy access to all the major freeways (10, 710, 5 & 210) and just less than 10 miles to Downtown LA. Everything has been completely remodeled. All new flooring, new interior paint, upgraded baths, bright and airy upgraded kitchen, new gas range/oven, new stainless steel refrigerator, new large double paned sliding door leading to the front porch, and all new window vertical blinds. Open floor plan, 3 good size bedrooms, and 2 upgraded baths, 1 large new window unit air conditioner to keep your family cool during the sizzling hot Summer, central heating unit and a fireplace to keep everyone warm and cozy in the cold weather, indoor laundry hook-up available. This unit is in excellent condition, just waiting for you to move in to enjoy it. Hurry, Stop looking and start living. This rental will go fast. No pets allowed. Call me for more information and to set up a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S 1st Street have any available units?
419 S 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 419 S 1st Street have?
Some of 419 S 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 S 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 S 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 419 S 1st Street offer parking?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 S 1st Street have accessible units?
Yes, 419 S 1st Street has accessible units.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 S 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
