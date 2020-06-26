All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 2528 Grand Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2528 Grand Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2528 Grand Ave.

2528 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2528 West Grand Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 MONTH FREE - Townhouse Style 2+1, New Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Garage, Wood Plank Floors, a/c - 1 Month Free Move-in Special = 1/2 off First Month & 1/2 off 2nd Month's rent.

Located Just north of West Main Street on the corner of Fremont and Grand Ave. It's convenient to the 10, 710, 110 freeways and much more. An easy commute to DTLA, Keck Medical , CalState LA and Much more.

This townhouse style apt has the kitchen, living and dining area on the main level with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located upstairs.

Featuring:
*Brand New Kitchen!!!
*NEW Quartz Counters
*NEW Kitchen Cabinets
*NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave & Dishwasher
*NEW Washer/Dryer in unit
*Plank Flooring
*Wall A/C
*Detached 1-car garage + parking space in front of garage
*Pet Friendly

12-month Lease, No Smoking
Income Requirements = 3x monthly rent
Security Deposit = $1,800 with FICO +700, $2,400 with FICO 650-699
Pet Deposit $600

(RLNE5637306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Grand Ave. have any available units?
2528 Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2528 Grand Ave. have?
Some of 2528 Grand Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 Grand Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Grand Ave. offers parking.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 Grand Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. have a pool?
No, 2528 Grand Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2528 Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Grand Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Grand Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2528 Grand Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles