2528 Grand Ave.

1 MONTH FREE - Townhouse Style 2+1, New Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Garage, Wood Plank Floors, a/c - 1 Month Free Move-in Special = 1/2 off First Month & 1/2 off 2nd Month's rent.



Located Just north of West Main Street on the corner of Fremont and Grand Ave. It's convenient to the 10, 710, 110 freeways and much more. An easy commute to DTLA, Keck Medical , CalState LA and Much more.



This townhouse style apt has the kitchen, living and dining area on the main level with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located upstairs.



Featuring:

*Brand New Kitchen!!!

*NEW Quartz Counters

*NEW Kitchen Cabinets

*NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave & Dishwasher

*NEW Washer/Dryer in unit

*Plank Flooring

*Wall A/C

*Detached 1-car garage + parking space in front of garage

*Pet Friendly



12-month Lease, No Smoking

Income Requirements = 3x monthly rent

Security Deposit = $1,800 with FICO +700, $2,400 with FICO 650-699

Pet Deposit $600



