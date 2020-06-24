All apartments in Alhambra
2209 Orange Grove Ave.

2209 Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Orange Grove Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2209 Orange Grove Ave, Alhambra ($2100) - Alhambra - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home for rent, water paid by owner, great location in Alhambra, near 10 freeway, excellent, quiet neighborhood. Large living room, fireplace, beautiful front yard, no access to backyard, new floors throughout unit. Short drive from groceries, restaurants, Alhambra High School.

For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287

Rent per month: $2100

Utilities paid: Water

All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security number, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, and a valid California ID or drivers license.

Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!

*SORRY NO PETS*

To view this unit:

During business hours, come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.

We do require $20 deposit which is returned upon return of the key.

(RLNE4706965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have any available units?
2209 Orange Grove Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 2209 Orange Grove Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Orange Grove Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Orange Grove Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. offer parking?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have a pool?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Orange Grove Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Orange Grove Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

