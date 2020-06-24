Amenities

fireplace some paid utils

2209 Orange Grove Ave, Alhambra ($2100) - Alhambra - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home for rent, water paid by owner, great location in Alhambra, near 10 freeway, excellent, quiet neighborhood. Large living room, fireplace, beautiful front yard, no access to backyard, new floors throughout unit. Short drive from groceries, restaurants, Alhambra High School.



For rent by Moller Property Management - (626) 444-9287



Rent per month: $2100



Utilities paid: Water



All renting adults must have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security number, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, and a valid California ID or drivers license.



*SORRY NO PETS*



To view this unit:



During business hours, come to our office located at 12010 Ramona Blvd #7, El Monte between 8:30 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. and pick up a vacancy key.



We do require $20 deposit which is returned upon return of the key.



