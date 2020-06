Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a newly renovated single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located at a central location between cities of Alhambra and Monterey Park. Close to freeway, shopping centers, and schools. no pets, no marijuana growing, and no sub-leasing allowed.



Owner pays for trash, gardening, and water.