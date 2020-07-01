Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1609 S 4th Street Unit C Available 01/06/20 Spacious Condo for rent in Alhambra, close to Valley Blvd! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. One-year lease, $2550 a month.



1609 S. 4th Street, Alhambra, CA 91803



Key Features:



- Three Bedrooms with large closets

- 1400 sq. feet in living area

- High-end Berber carpet

- Custom two-tone paint

- Beautiful hardwood floored living room

- Tiled kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms

- Generously sized kitchen with included stainless steel stove and dishwasher

- Washer/dryer including in unit

- Granite and Marble countertops throughout

- Spacious master bedroom featuring a small private balcony

- Two-car attached garage

- Only a block away from Ramona Elementary and the bustling Valley Blvd shopping district



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5435046)