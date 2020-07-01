Amenities
1609 S 4th Street Unit C Available 01/06/20 Spacious Condo for rent in Alhambra, close to Valley Blvd! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. One-year lease, $2550 a month.
1609 S. 4th Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Key Features:
- Three Bedrooms with large closets
- 1400 sq. feet in living area
- High-end Berber carpet
- Custom two-tone paint
- Beautiful hardwood floored living room
- Tiled kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms
- Generously sized kitchen with included stainless steel stove and dishwasher
- Washer/dryer including in unit
- Granite and Marble countertops throughout
- Spacious master bedroom featuring a small private balcony
- Two-car attached garage
- Only a block away from Ramona Elementary and the bustling Valley Blvd shopping district
No Cats Allowed
