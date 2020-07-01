All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1609 S 4th Street Unit C

1609 S 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1609 S 4th St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1609 S 4th Street Unit C Available 01/06/20 Spacious Condo for rent in Alhambra, close to Valley Blvd! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. One-year lease, $2550 a month.

1609 S. 4th Street, Alhambra, CA 91803

Key Features:

- Three Bedrooms with large closets
- 1400 sq. feet in living area
- High-end Berber carpet
- Custom two-tone paint
- Beautiful hardwood floored living room
- Tiled kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms
- Generously sized kitchen with included stainless steel stove and dishwasher
- Washer/dryer including in unit
- Granite and Marble countertops throughout
- Spacious master bedroom featuring a small private balcony
- Two-car attached garage
- Only a block away from Ramona Elementary and the bustling Valley Blvd shopping district

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5435046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have any available units?
1609 S 4th Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have?
Some of 1609 S 4th Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 S 4th Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1609 S 4th Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 S 4th Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C offers parking.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 S 4th Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 S 4th Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

