Move-in ready! Front Unit for rent as the rear unit is currently occupied. Hence, tenants are to share parking spaces with the back unit. Subject is improved with approximately 1,000 sq.ft. net living space; consists of 2 bedrooms (plus 1 extra bonus area like small bedroom which can be used as Office / child room), with 2 bath rooms. It is conveniently located near all shops, restaurants that is within walking distance to Target, Cosco Alhambra.