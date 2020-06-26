1005 Clay Court

Amenities

parking community garden some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities community garden parking

This lovely triplex is located on a cul-de-sac street in the heart of Alhambra. The single level unit offers 2 bedrooms one 1 bath, the spacious living room with plenty of natural sunlight, open kitchen connects to the dining room, two large bedrooms plus storage in the hallway. There are two designated parking spaces for this unit, trash and water inclusive. Community laundry. This property is conveniently located nearby schools, Alhambra golf Course, community garden, restaurants and more.