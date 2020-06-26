All apartments in Alhambra
1005 Clay Court

1005 Clay Court · No Longer Available
Alhambra
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1005 Clay Court, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
community garden
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
This lovely triplex is located on a cul-de-sac street in the heart of Alhambra. The single level unit offers 2 bedrooms one 1 bath, the spacious living room with plenty of natural sunlight, open kitchen connects to the dining room, two large bedrooms plus storage in the hallway. There are two designated parking spaces for this unit, trash and water inclusive. Community laundry. This property is conveniently located nearby schools, Alhambra golf Course, community garden, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Clay Court have any available units?
1005 Clay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1005 Clay Court currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Clay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Clay Court pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Clay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1005 Clay Court offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Clay Court offers parking.
Does 1005 Clay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Clay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Clay Court have a pool?
No, 1005 Clay Court does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Clay Court have accessible units?
No, 1005 Clay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Clay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Clay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Clay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Clay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
