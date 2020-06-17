5937 Rustling Oaks Drive

Amenities
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153
Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills!
The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight!
Furnished or unfurnished.
The house has an open feel, with large living spaces and room to add to it!
We're not a party house. Working professionals and students welcome.
Looking for someone responsible, clean and kind. No pets. No smoking. No drugs.
You would be sharing a spacious bathroom with 2 others.
We are located in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
And plenty of easy parking!
The backyard butts up to an open space with trees, a creek and a great view of the local hills!
Come check it out!
Rent is $950 - $1100 all inclusive! (rent + all utilities + internet + w/d!)
Ideally minimum 1 year lease can considered for shorter terms, move-in fee is first month rent + one month damage deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184153
Property Id 184153
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5786485)