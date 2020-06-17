5937 Rustling Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153



Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills!



The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight!

Furnished or unfurnished.



The house has an open feel, with large living spaces and room to add to it!



We're not a party house. Working professionals and students welcome.

Looking for someone responsible, clean and kind. No pets. No smoking. No drugs.



You would be sharing a spacious bathroom with 2 others.



We are located in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.

And plenty of easy parking!



The backyard butts up to an open space with trees, a creek and a great view of the local hills!



Come check it out!



Rent is $950 - $1100 all inclusive! (rent + all utilities + internet + w/d!)

Ideally minimum 1 year lease can considered for shorter terms, move-in fee is first month rent + one month damage deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184153

Property Id 184153



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786485)