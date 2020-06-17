All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5937 Rustling Oaks Drive

5937 Rustling Oaks Drive · (240) 535-2779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153

Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills!

The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight!
Furnished or unfurnished.

The house has an open feel, with large living spaces and room to add to it!

We're not a party house. Working professionals and students welcome.
Looking for someone responsible, clean and kind. No pets. No smoking. No drugs.

You would be sharing a spacious bathroom with 2 others.

We are located in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
And plenty of easy parking!

The backyard butts up to an open space with trees, a creek and a great view of the local hills!

Come check it out!

Rent is $950 - $1100 all inclusive! (rent + all utilities + internet + w/d!)
Ideally minimum 1 year lease can considered for shorter terms, move-in fee is first month rent + one month damage deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184153
Property Id 184153

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have any available units?
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5937 Rustling Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
