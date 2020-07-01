5645 Slicers Circle

Amenities

Strategically situated in an Elite Agoura Hills Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Conveniently located in the highly desirable Los Virgenes School District this property is just a stone’s throw from all of the community’s amenities, the Lake Lindero Country Club, Russel Ranch Park, and a short drive from Malibu beach. You can drive easily into the two-car mechanic's garage or access the ample additional parking in the front driveway. This home is in A+ move-in condition and has upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy three bedrooms and two baths, a formal dining area, chef's kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. The interior is a sprawling 1,218 square feet complete with high end finished throughout. You find yourself surrounded in ultimate privacy and tranquility with romantic sitting areas and a gorgeous golf course view. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice luxurious Agoura family home.