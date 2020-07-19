5615 Slicers Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 2 Story in Agoura Hills home. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 1672 sq. ft. of living space. 2 car garage with tones of cabinets. This golf course home is in the heart of classic Lake Lindero Community and sits on the greens of Lake Lindero Golf course. The community offer Pool, tennis, golf, a delicious restaurant and reception room. The kitchen which is upgraded with granite counters is open to the dining room and living area where you can enjoy time by a cozy fireplace. There is a sliding door that takes you to the outside covered patio and right off the gold course. Master suite has its own bathroom and has great views of the golf course and surrounding mountains. All bedrooms upstairs. The home is in a desirable school district of Las Virgenes. Cul de sac location. Walking distance to parks and shopping.