Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5615 Slicers Circle

5615 Slicers Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Slicers Circle, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 2 Story in Agoura Hills home. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 1672 sq. ft. of living space. 2 car garage with tones of cabinets. This golf course home is in the heart of classic Lake Lindero Community and sits on the greens of Lake Lindero Golf course. The community offer Pool, tennis, golf, a delicious restaurant and reception room. The kitchen which is upgraded with granite counters is open to the dining room and living area where you can enjoy time by a cozy fireplace. There is a sliding door that takes you to the outside covered patio and right off the gold course. Master suite has its own bathroom and has great views of the golf course and surrounding mountains. All bedrooms upstairs. The home is in a desirable school district of Las Virgenes. Cul de sac location. Walking distance to parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Slicers Circle have any available units?
5615 Slicers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5615 Slicers Circle have?
Some of 5615 Slicers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Slicers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Slicers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Slicers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5615 Slicers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Slicers Circle offers parking.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Slicers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5615 Slicers Circle has a pool.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle have accessible units?
No, 5615 Slicers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Slicers Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Slicers Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Slicers Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
