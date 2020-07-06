5428 Francisca Way

Amenities

This gorgeous 2017 sqft townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a great neighborhood at the end of the cul-de-sac in Oak view Garden. Fabulous open floor plan with fire place in the family room, and a living room with sliding doors entering to the backyard. The house itself is newly painted. Hardwood floors on the first floor, as well as new carpeting on the second floor. Recessed lighting throughout the first floor. Custom white wooden plantation shutters in all bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet. Ceiling fan in all 3 bedrooms. The beautiful, remodeled kitchen has a granite counter-top, all stainless steel appliances, and a bay window that floods the space with natural lighting. The laundry room is on the first floor. A cozy backyard with plants covering the fence, which creates great privacy. A private two car garage with a paved driveway. A resort like community pool, spa, and walking paths. Close to hiking trails, the new village shopping center, easy access to the freeway, and the award winning Las Virgenes School district. A must see!