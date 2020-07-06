All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

5428 Francisca Way

5428 Francisca Way · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Francisca Way, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous 2017 sqft townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in a great neighborhood at the end of the cul-de-sac in Oak view Garden. Fabulous open floor plan with fire place in the family room, and a living room with sliding doors entering to the backyard. The house itself is newly painted. Hardwood floors on the first floor, as well as new carpeting on the second floor. Recessed lighting throughout the first floor. Custom white wooden plantation shutters in all bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet. Ceiling fan in all 3 bedrooms. The beautiful, remodeled kitchen has a granite counter-top, all stainless steel appliances, and a bay window that floods the space with natural lighting. The laundry room is on the first floor. A cozy backyard with plants covering the fence, which creates great privacy. A private two car garage with a paved driveway. A resort like community pool, spa, and walking paths. Close to hiking trails, the new village shopping center, easy access to the freeway, and the award winning Las Virgenes School district. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Francisca Way have any available units?
5428 Francisca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5428 Francisca Way have?
Some of 5428 Francisca Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Francisca Way currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Francisca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Francisca Way pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Francisca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5428 Francisca Way offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Francisca Way offers parking.
Does 5428 Francisca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Francisca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Francisca Way have a pool?
Yes, 5428 Francisca Way has a pool.
Does 5428 Francisca Way have accessible units?
No, 5428 Francisca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Francisca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 Francisca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5428 Francisca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5428 Francisca Way does not have units with air conditioning.

