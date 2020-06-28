All apartments in Agoura Hills
Agoura Hills, CA
5333 Argos Street
5333 Argos Street

5333 Argos Street · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Argos Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Dog-friendly townhome directly on Chumash Park. Walking distance to Sumac Elementary, Willow Elementary, Agoura High and Montessori. Short drive to Pepperdine and San Fernando Valley.

Single story
Pool
quiet neighborhood
Assigned carport (1 vehicle)
Available street parking
stove
dishwasher
patio
fireplace
washer and dryer hookups
( MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN REFRIGERATOR )

Lovely condo in a very quiet complex directly on Chumash Park. Open the front door and walk onto the park. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Private patio with gas outlet for BBQ and ability to lower the fence for a beautiful view of the park from the dining room & kitchen. Access to clubhouse and pool. Gas fireplace in the living room.

Dog okay with a $500 additional deposit and proof of renters insurance

NON-SMOKERS ONLY!

Showing Saturday afternoon 9/14 - email for exact time

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/agoura-hills-ca?lid=12540638

(RLNE5130577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Argos Street have any available units?
5333 Argos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5333 Argos Street have?
Some of 5333 Argos Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Argos Street currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Argos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Argos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Argos Street is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Argos Street offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Argos Street offers parking.
Does 5333 Argos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Argos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Argos Street have a pool?
Yes, 5333 Argos Street has a pool.
Does 5333 Argos Street have accessible units?
No, 5333 Argos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Argos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Argos Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 Argos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5333 Argos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
