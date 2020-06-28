5333 Argos Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Dog-friendly townhome directly on Chumash Park. Walking distance to Sumac Elementary, Willow Elementary, Agoura High and Montessori. Short drive to Pepperdine and San Fernando Valley.



Single story

Pool

quiet neighborhood

Assigned carport (1 vehicle)

Available street parking

( MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN REFRIGERATOR )



Lovely condo in a very quiet complex directly on Chumash Park. Open the front door and walk onto the park. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Private patio with gas outlet for BBQ and ability to lower the fence for a beautiful view of the park from the dining room & kitchen. Access to clubhouse and pool. Gas fireplace in the living room.



Dog okay with a $500 additional deposit and proof of renters insurance



NON-SMOKERS ONLY!



Showing Saturday afternoon 9/14 - email for exact time



(RLNE5130577)