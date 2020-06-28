5333 Argos Street

Amenities
Dog-friendly townhome directly on Chumash Park. Walking distance to Sumac Elementary, Willow Elementary, Agoura High and Montessori. Short drive to Pepperdine and San Fernando Valley.
Single story
Pool
quiet neighborhood
Assigned carport (1 vehicle)
Available street parking
stove
dishwasher
patio
fireplace
washer and dryer hookups
( MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN REFRIGERATOR )
Lovely condo in a very quiet complex directly on Chumash Park. Open the front door and walk onto the park. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Private patio with gas outlet for BBQ and ability to lower the fence for a beautiful view of the park from the dining room & kitchen. Access to clubhouse and pool. Gas fireplace in the living room.
Dog okay with a $500 additional deposit and proof of renters insurance
NON-SMOKERS ONLY!
Showing Saturday afternoon 9/14 - email for exact time
