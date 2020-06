Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury updated newer Townhouse in the heart of Agoura Hills. This 2 bedroom 2 bath with Granite counters, custom cabinets, tile floors and stainless appliances. Is the perfect floor plan for privacy. Bedrooms are on separate floors and the light and bright floorpan is warm and inviting. Nice patio and attached direct access 2 car garage is rare in this neighborhood. Prestiges Las Virgenes school district, close to all shopping, restaurants, parks and minutes from Malibu.