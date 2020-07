Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Call/ Text listing agents for code then go direct; Luisa 818.324.5941/ Eileen 818.268.2410. Email rental application, FICO scores, and current bank statements to LuisaRamos@kw.com and homesbyeileenR@gmail.com. Anyone 18+ of age must fill out an application, that's living in the property. Please, NO pets allowed. Tenants must have renter's insurance of $100,000 personal liability by move-in date.