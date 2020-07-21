All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5263 Colodny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5263 Colodny Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

5263 Colodny Drive

5263 Colodny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5263 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely townhouse is nestled in one of Agoura Hills most sought after communities, Agoura Country Townhomes, you’ll step in to an updated 1,215 sq ft open concept floor plan that is in “Move-In-Condition” with a designer paint scheme. The living room is bathed in natural light from the sliding glass door to the patio, and also has a high beamed ceiling with accent lighting, plus a floor-to-ceiling gas-burning brick fireplace The family’s cook is going to appreciate the kitchen’s ample cabinets, granite counters with back-splash, Breakfast bar, deep basin stainless steel sink, built-in stainless steel appliances, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area. A large skylight bathes the stairwell in natural light. All 3 bedrooms are carpeted and have lighted ceiling fans; The master suite also has a high vaulted ceiling, double wide mirrored closet, plus a beautifully appointed bathroom with granite countered mirrored vanity. A total of 2½ remodeled bathrooms; The ½ bathroom is located on the first level for your guests. Functionally located full size laundry with abundant storage. Central heat/Air. 2 car direct access garage. You’re going to spend countless hours enjoying the sparkling pool, spa, and lush greenbelts Located in the prestigious Las Virgenes School District. Great location that’s within walk distance of Old Agoura Park, minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, fantastic hiking/bike trails, and world-class entertainment at the Canyon Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 Colodny Drive have any available units?
5263 Colodny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5263 Colodny Drive have?
Some of 5263 Colodny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 Colodny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5263 Colodny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 Colodny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5263 Colodny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5263 Colodny Drive offers parking.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5263 Colodny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5263 Colodny Drive has a pool.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive have accessible units?
No, 5263 Colodny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5263 Colodny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5263 Colodny Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5263 Colodny Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons