5263 Colodny Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This lovely townhouse is nestled in one of Agoura Hills most sought after communities, Agoura Country Townhomes, you’ll step in to an updated 1,215 sq ft open concept floor plan that is in “Move-In-Condition” with a designer paint scheme. The living room is bathed in natural light from the sliding glass door to the patio, and also has a high beamed ceiling with accent lighting, plus a floor-to-ceiling gas-burning brick fireplace The family’s cook is going to appreciate the kitchen’s ample cabinets, granite counters with back-splash, Breakfast bar, deep basin stainless steel sink, built-in stainless steel appliances, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area. A large skylight bathes the stairwell in natural light. All 3 bedrooms are carpeted and have lighted ceiling fans; The master suite also has a high vaulted ceiling, double wide mirrored closet, plus a beautifully appointed bathroom with granite countered mirrored vanity. A total of 2½ remodeled bathrooms; The ½ bathroom is located on the first level for your guests. Functionally located full size laundry with abundant storage. Central heat/Air. 2 car direct access garage. You’re going to spend countless hours enjoying the sparkling pool, spa, and lush greenbelts Located in the prestigious Las Virgenes School District. Great location that’s within walk distance of Old Agoura Park, minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, fantastic hiking/bike trails, and world-class entertainment at the Canyon Club