Agoura Hills, CA
30623 Janlor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

30623 Janlor

30623 Janlor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Two blocks from Yerba Buena Elementary and Lindero Canyon Middle Schools, two of Ventura County's highest ranking public schools. Rent includes access to the olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts and golf course at Lindero Canyon Country club. Quiet, peaceful and safe family oriented neighborhood with ample space for outdoor activities. A Safe Haven to call Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30623 Janlor have any available units?
30623 Janlor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30623 Janlor have?
Some of 30623 Janlor's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30623 Janlor currently offering any rent specials?
30623 Janlor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30623 Janlor pet-friendly?
No, 30623 Janlor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30623 Janlor offer parking?
Yes, 30623 Janlor does offer parking.
Does 30623 Janlor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30623 Janlor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30623 Janlor have a pool?
Yes, 30623 Janlor has a pool.
Does 30623 Janlor have accessible units?
No, 30623 Janlor does not have accessible units.
Does 30623 Janlor have units with dishwashers?
No, 30623 Janlor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30623 Janlor have units with air conditioning?
No, 30623 Janlor does not have units with air conditioning.
