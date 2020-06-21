30623 Janlor

Amenities

A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Two blocks from Yerba Buena Elementary and Lindero Canyon Middle Schools, two of Ventura County's highest ranking public schools. Rent includes access to the olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts and golf course at Lindero Canyon Country club. Quiet, peaceful and safe family oriented neighborhood with ample space for outdoor activities. A Safe Haven to call Home.