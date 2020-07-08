29671 Strawberry Hill Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully updated two-story Chateau Park town home. The unit offers an open space ideal for entertaining from the kitchen to the living room. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, built in microwave, and a breakfast nook. The living room comes equipped with a TV mount and an operational gas fire place. Enjoy a master suite with breath taking views of Cheeseborro and Palo Comando Canyon.The master suite includes it's very own spa like restroom, vanity area, and walk in closets. This unit also boasts a good sized back yard, there is central A/C, a laundry room upstairs, and is with in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Call today to schedule a viewing. This will not last.