All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
29671 Strawberry Hill Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

29671 Strawberry Hill Drive

29671 Strawberry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

29671 Strawberry Hill Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautifully updated two-story Chateau Park town home. The unit offers an open space ideal for entertaining from the kitchen to the living room. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample cabinet space, built in microwave, and a breakfast nook. The living room comes equipped with a TV mount and an operational gas fire place. Enjoy a master suite with breath taking views of Cheeseborro and Palo Comando Canyon.The master suite includes it's very own spa like restroom, vanity area, and walk in closets. This unit also boasts a good sized back yard, there is central A/C, a laundry room upstairs, and is with in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Call today to schedule a viewing. This will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have any available units?
29671 Strawberry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have?
Some of 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29671 Strawberry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29671 Strawberry Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons