29660 Quail Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill

ELEGANT & WELL CARED FOR 2 STORY HOME LOCATED ON GREAT WALK STREET & WALKING DISTANCE TO FOREST COVE PARK WITH BASKETBALL COURT. BASEBALL FIELD & PLENTY OF OPEN LUSH SPACE TO ROAM, PLUS SHOPPING, & RESTAURANTS ALL NEARBY. ONE FULL BEDROOM & FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS ALONG WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS FOR GREAT NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT IN BAR AREA, PLENTY OF STORAGE & OVERLOOKS THE BACKYARD & IN GROUND OVERSIZED JACUZZI WITH FOUNTAIN. KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & STYLISH SLIDING DOOR TO THE PRIVATE & LOW MAINTENANCE BACK YARD WITH JACUZZI & TILED BBQ. UPSTAIRS THERE ARE THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & TWO BATHS INCLUDING THE MASTER ENSUITE WITH DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY & FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, LARGE SHOWER & SEPARATE TUB. GREAT HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION IN LAS VIRGENES SCHOOLS.