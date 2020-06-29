All apartments in Agoura Hills
28919 Burleson Street

Location

28919 Burleson Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Beautiful turn-key Home on Quiet tree-lined Cul-de-sac street in Fountainwood area of Agoura hills. A few blocks from acclaimed Mariposa Charter, Sumac LSTEM dual language Elementary, Willow Elementary in LVUSD and Brookside in OPUSD. Walking distance to 2 parks, shopping and Starbucks. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, granite counters, marble tile, hard wood floors, newer energy efficient windows, beautiful master bath with walk in closet. Private back yard. Excellent family neighborhood,you can walk your kids to school, hang out with neighbors in cul-de-sac while kids play basketball, ride bikes etc. Great price, great home, great neighborhood..don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28919 Burleson Street have any available units?
28919 Burleson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28919 Burleson Street have?
Some of 28919 Burleson Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28919 Burleson Street currently offering any rent specials?
28919 Burleson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28919 Burleson Street pet-friendly?
No, 28919 Burleson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28919 Burleson Street offer parking?
Yes, 28919 Burleson Street offers parking.
Does 28919 Burleson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28919 Burleson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28919 Burleson Street have a pool?
No, 28919 Burleson Street does not have a pool.
Does 28919 Burleson Street have accessible units?
No, 28919 Burleson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28919 Burleson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28919 Burleson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28919 Burleson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28919 Burleson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
