28919 Burleson Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking

Beautiful turn-key Home on Quiet tree-lined Cul-de-sac street in Fountainwood area of Agoura hills. A few blocks from acclaimed Mariposa Charter, Sumac LSTEM dual language Elementary, Willow Elementary in LVUSD and Brookside in OPUSD. Walking distance to 2 parks, shopping and Starbucks. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, granite counters, marble tile, hard wood floors, newer energy efficient windows, beautiful master bath with walk in closet. Private back yard. Excellent family neighborhood,you can walk your kids to school, hang out with neighbors in cul-de-sac while kids play basketball, ride bikes etc. Great price, great home, great neighborhood..don't miss out!