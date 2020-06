Amenities

Lovely single story townhouse. Ideal location in Agoura Hills. This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom end unit has no one above and only one attached wall. New paint and New carpet with New window treatments and screens. Living room features a gas fireplace and log set. The kitchen includes a gas range and also a refrigerator. There is an indoor laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer. Two inviting patios with vinyl fencing and a fold down view feature. Parking conveniently provided with two covered side-by-side spaces directly adjacent to the townhouse. In addition, there is a community pool and clubhouse. Enjoy walking to nearby Chumash park (with summer park concerts), Agoura High School and shopping. Enjoy the drive to Pepperdine and Beach! Las Virgenes School District!