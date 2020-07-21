All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28815 Conejo View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28815 Conejo View Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

28815 Conejo View Dr

28815 Conejo View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

28815 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom located near Chumash Park in Aguora Hills - Wonderful location for this two-story town-home in the desirable Annandale Community of Agoura Hills. New stove, paint, flooring and crown-molding details are just a few of the wonderful features of this home. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are already in home. Two private patios, one with a drop down patio wall so you are able to enjoy your beautiful surroundings. This community is surrounded by lush green grounds, community pool and large clubhouse you can reserve for special gatherings. This home is located across the street from Agoura High School, Chumash Park, trails, restaurants and shopping.

(RLNE5124629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have any available units?
28815 Conejo View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28815 Conejo View Dr have?
Some of 28815 Conejo View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28815 Conejo View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28815 Conejo View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28815 Conejo View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 28815 Conejo View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr offer parking?
No, 28815 Conejo View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28815 Conejo View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 28815 Conejo View Dr has a pool.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have accessible units?
No, 28815 Conejo View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 28815 Conejo View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28815 Conejo View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 28815 Conejo View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons