28815 Conejo View Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom located near Chumash Park in Aguora Hills - Wonderful location for this two-story town-home in the desirable Annandale Community of Agoura Hills. New stove, paint, flooring and crown-molding details are just a few of the wonderful features of this home. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are already in home. Two private patios, one with a drop down patio wall so you are able to enjoy your beautiful surroundings. This community is surrounded by lush green grounds, community pool and large clubhouse you can reserve for special gatherings. This home is located across the street from Agoura High School, Chumash Park, trails, restaurants and shopping.



