28741 Aries Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Beautiful single story, 4 bed 2 bath home on a quiet street in Agoura Hills! Featuring new floors and paint throughout, living room with gas log fireplace, formal dining area, family room with slider to private backyard, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances includes refrigerator. Close to shopping, restaurants, park and award winning Las Virgines schools. Gardener included, will consider pets. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



