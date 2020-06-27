All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

28201 Laura La Plante Drive

28201 Laura La Plante Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28201 Laura La Plante Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
28201 Laura La Plante Drive Available 07/01/20 WOW!!! Must see recently remodeled 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms house in Old Agoura - WOW!!! Must see recently remodeled 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms house with all facets inside & out updated from wall to wall, floor to ceiling.Multilevel, single family home in the highly desirable City of Agoura Hills near the Old Agoura area, south of 101 Freeway. Features a spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings & a gas fireplace. Dining area overlooks the living room. Fully updated kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, new gas range, built-in refrigerator and tile floors. Solid, attractive floors exist throughout. All three bathrooms are completely modernized with too many features to mention. Creature comforts abound with fixed ceiling speakers throughout the house. There is a Home Automation System controlling the TVs, Lighting, Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

(RLNE5063373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have any available units?
28201 Laura La Plante Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have?
Some of 28201 Laura La Plante Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28201 Laura La Plante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28201 Laura La Plante Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28201 Laura La Plante Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive offer parking?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have a pool?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have accessible units?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28201 Laura La Plante Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28201 Laura La Plante Drive has units with air conditioning.
