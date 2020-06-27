Amenities

28201 Laura La Plante Drive Available 07/01/20 WOW!!! Must see recently remodeled 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms house in Old Agoura - WOW!!! Must see recently remodeled 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms house with all facets inside & out updated from wall to wall, floor to ceiling.Multilevel, single family home in the highly desirable City of Agoura Hills near the Old Agoura area, south of 101 Freeway. Features a spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings & a gas fireplace. Dining area overlooks the living room. Fully updated kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, new gas range, built-in refrigerator and tile floors. Solid, attractive floors exist throughout. All three bathrooms are completely modernized with too many features to mention. Creature comforts abound with fixed ceiling speakers throughout the house. There is a Home Automation System controlling the TVs, Lighting, Central Heating and Air Conditioning.



