27405 Country Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Nicely updated townhouse is peaceful Liberty Canyon area. Backs to a greenbelt, viewed from one bedroom. Newer kitchen includes granite counter tops, new cabinets. Newer heating and air conditioning. Private patio with a paver stone deck for your barbecue or getting some sun. Newer carpet and brand new paint throughout and updated bathrooms. Liberty Canyon is just past Calabasas and is in the Las Virgenes School district, featuring top elementary, middle and high schools. Two parking spaces in a sheltered carport, and good on street parking. Community pool for your enjoyment. The neighborhood is quiet, close to walking, biking and all the trails of the Santa Monica Mountains, an ideal location for your enjoyment, but close to shopping at The Commons in Calabasas and other amenities.