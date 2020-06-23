All apartments in Agoura Hills
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
27405 Country Glen Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

27405 Country Glen Road

27405 Country Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

27405 Country Glen Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nicely updated townhouse is peaceful Liberty Canyon area. Backs to a greenbelt, viewed from one bedroom. Newer kitchen includes granite counter tops, new cabinets. Newer heating and air conditioning. Private patio with a paver stone deck for your barbecue or getting some sun. Newer carpet and brand new paint throughout and updated bathrooms. Liberty Canyon is just past Calabasas and is in the Las Virgenes School district, featuring top elementary, middle and high schools. Two parking spaces in a sheltered carport, and good on street parking. Community pool for your enjoyment. The neighborhood is quiet, close to walking, biking and all the trails of the Santa Monica Mountains, an ideal location for your enjoyment, but close to shopping at The Commons in Calabasas and other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27405 Country Glen Road have any available units?
27405 Country Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27405 Country Glen Road have?
Some of 27405 Country Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27405 Country Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
27405 Country Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27405 Country Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 27405 Country Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 27405 Country Glen Road offers parking.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27405 Country Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 27405 Country Glen Road has a pool.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 27405 Country Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27405 Country Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27405 Country Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27405 Country Glen Road has units with air conditioning.
