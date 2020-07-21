27321 Provident Rd

Amenities

This charming two story home, on a super quiet street, is ready for your family. With four bedrooms, two full baths, an open floor plan, fireplace, washer and dryer, and three car garage, this is home is move-in ready. Located in the coveted Liberty Canyon area of Agoura Hills, the location is perfect. Right on the Calabasas/Agoura Hills border, the home is convenient to the Conejo and San Fernando Valleys with Malibu Creek State Park a few minutes away and the beach just a ride over the hill! Served by the award winning Las Virgenes School District this home has it all. There are smooth ceilings, ceramic tile floors, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, newer windows, a newer water heater, high efficiency heating and air unit. Gardening service included. Don't miss this lovely charmer; make it your family's new home.