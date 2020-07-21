All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

27321 Provident Rd

27321 Provident Road · No Longer Available
Location

27321 Provident Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming two story home, on a super quiet street, is ready for your family. With four bedrooms, two full baths, an open floor plan, fireplace, washer and dryer, and three car garage, this is home is move-in ready. Located in the coveted Liberty Canyon area of Agoura Hills, the location is perfect. Right on the Calabasas/Agoura Hills border, the home is convenient to the Conejo and San Fernando Valleys with Malibu Creek State Park a few minutes away and the beach just a ride over the hill! Served by the award winning Las Virgenes School District this home has it all. There are smooth ceilings, ceramic tile floors, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, newer windows, a newer water heater, high efficiency heating and air unit. Gardening service included. Don't miss this lovely charmer; make it your family's new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27321 Provident Rd have any available units?
27321 Provident Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27321 Provident Rd have?
Some of 27321 Provident Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27321 Provident Rd currently offering any rent specials?
27321 Provident Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27321 Provident Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 27321 Provident Rd is pet friendly.
Does 27321 Provident Rd offer parking?
Yes, 27321 Provident Rd offers parking.
Does 27321 Provident Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27321 Provident Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27321 Provident Rd have a pool?
No, 27321 Provident Rd does not have a pool.
Does 27321 Provident Rd have accessible units?
No, 27321 Provident Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 27321 Provident Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27321 Provident Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 27321 Provident Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 27321 Provident Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
