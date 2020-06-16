All apartments in Adelanto
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11217 Scarlet Avenue

11217 Scarlet Ave · (909) 403-7521
Location

11217 Scarlet Ave, Adelanto, CA 92301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jun 26

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3086 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Beautiful 2-story home located in Adelanto. This is a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. Home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights. All bedrooms have ceiling fans as well as the living room and family room. The home also features a spacious loft and laundry room that is conveniently located inside. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features a double vanity sink, tub, and standing shower. One bedroom is located downstairs and all bedrooms are a good size. The backyard is spacious and features a swing-set/playhouse that is great for kids! This house is a definite must-see!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have any available units?
11217 Scarlet Avenue has a unit available for $2,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have?
Some of 11217 Scarlet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Scarlet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Scarlet Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Scarlet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 Scarlet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11217 Scarlet Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Scarlet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have a pool?
No, 11217 Scarlet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11217 Scarlet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 Scarlet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11217 Scarlet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11217 Scarlet Avenue has units with air conditioning.
