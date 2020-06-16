11217 Scarlet Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A Beautiful 2-story home located in Adelanto. This is a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with an attached 3 car garage. Home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights. All bedrooms have ceiling fans as well as the living room and family room. The home also features a spacious loft and laundry room that is conveniently located inside. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features a double vanity sink, tub, and standing shower. One bedroom is located downstairs and all bedrooms are a good size. The backyard is spacious and features a swing-set/playhouse that is great for kids! This house is a definite must-see!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

12555-A Mariposa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92395