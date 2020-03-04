12820 N 113TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nicely done 2br/2b in popular location. Large living area. Eat in Kitchen with all the appliances. Washer/Dryer included just off the kitchen for convenience. Large bedrooms with large closets. Covered parking close to back door. Whurlpool fridge purchased February 2020.