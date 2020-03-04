All apartments in Youngtown
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

12820 N 113TH Avenue

12820 North 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12820 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely done 2br/2b in popular location. Large living area. Eat in Kitchen with all the appliances. Washer/Dryer included just off the kitchen for convenience. Large bedrooms with large closets. Covered parking close to back door. Whurlpool fridge purchased February 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

