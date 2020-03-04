Nicely done 2br/2b in popular location. Large living area. Eat in Kitchen with all the appliances. Washer/Dryer included just off the kitchen for convenience. Large bedrooms with large closets. Covered parking close to back door. Whurlpool fridge purchased February 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12820 N 113TH Avenue have any available units?
12820 N 113TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 12820 N 113TH Avenue have?
Some of 12820 N 113TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 N 113TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12820 N 113TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.