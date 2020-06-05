11375 N 112TH Drive

Amenities
Great location in Youngtown. Near Loop 101, Grand, and the Cardinal Stadium. In the Peoria School district attending Country Meadows elementary and Kellis High School. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Full kitchen with dishwasher and range. Front living area and back living area. Inside laundry. 1 covered carport spot. Small outside storage shed. A must see. Pet requirements: Only 1 dog medium to small (40Lbs or less), Older than 2 years, and non-aggressive breeds will be accepted. No other types of pets allowed. Must provide picture of dog during application process.