Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

11375 N 112TH Drive

11375 North 112th Drive · (623) 330-4281
Location

11375 North 112th Drive, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great location in Youngtown. Near Loop 101, Grand, and the Cardinal Stadium. In the Peoria School district attending Country Meadows elementary and Kellis High School. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Full kitchen with dishwasher and range. Front living area and back living area. Inside laundry. 1 covered carport spot. Small outside storage shed. A must see. Pet requirements: Only 1 dog medium to small (40Lbs or less), Older than 2 years, and non-aggressive breeds will be accepted. No other types of pets allowed. Must provide picture of dog during application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

