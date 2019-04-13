12438 N 111TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Updated, eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar too! This home is light and bright throughout and you will be proud to call it home! There's a large, detached workshop out back and a sliding gate for alley access! The backyard is a great place for the kids to play or for entertaining friends and family, especially with the long covered patio. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1450, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.5% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.