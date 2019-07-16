All apartments in Youngtown
11553 W PURDUE Avenue W
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

11553 W PURDUE Avenue W

11553 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11553 West Purdue Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is roomy for a 2 bedroom 2 baths. Large sunny eat-in kitchen Refrigerator included. Plenty of cabinets and counter space for the cook of the family. Breakfast bar. Large great room for entertaining. Both bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and large closets. Covered patio with additional shade awnings.2 car garage with workbench. Nice neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

