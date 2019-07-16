11553 W PURDUE Avenue W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is roomy for a 2 bedroom 2 baths. Large sunny eat-in kitchen Refrigerator included. Plenty of cabinets and counter space for the cook of the family. Breakfast bar. Large great room for entertaining. Both bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and large closets. Covered patio with additional shade awnings.2 car garage with workbench. Nice neighborhood.