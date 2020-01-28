All apartments in Youngtown
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

10562 N 116th Ln

10562 North 116th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10562 North 116th Lane, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home for anyone looking for a lot of space. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus an upstairs loft, and kitchen that opens up to family room that is great for entertaining or a family get together. Lots of tile and ceiling fans throughout with a large backyard featuring low maintenance landscaping. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, major freeways, and sports venues and a park located nearby for the kids to play. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10562 N 116th Ln have any available units?
10562 N 116th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 10562 N 116th Ln have?
Some of 10562 N 116th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10562 N 116th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10562 N 116th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10562 N 116th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10562 N 116th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10562 N 116th Ln offers parking.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10562 N 116th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln have a pool?
No, 10562 N 116th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln have accessible units?
No, 10562 N 116th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10562 N 116th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 10562 N 116th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10562 N 116th Ln has units with air conditioning.

