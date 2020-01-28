10562 N 116th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great home for anyone looking for a lot of space. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus an upstairs loft, and kitchen that opens up to family room that is great for entertaining or a family get together. Lots of tile and ceiling fans throughout with a large backyard featuring low maintenance landscaping. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, major freeways, and sports venues and a park located nearby for the kids to play. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!