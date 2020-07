Amenities

Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott. Three bedroom, two bathroom split floor plan with spacious kitchen-dining-living room featuring vaulted ceilings and sliding glass door to the fenced backyard with covered patio. Laundry room with washer and dryer (as-is) and two car garage. Front and back landscaped on irrigation system. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for landscape maintenance.

Max 2 pets over 3yrs allowed - $50.00/mo/pet rent plus deposits & insurance required.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

Minimum 12 month lease. Rent + 2.75% city tax. Security Deposit = 1.5x rent.



(RLNE5888999)