Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

Vacation Rental--NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:

Charming Cabin located in the pines of Prescott, Arizona.

Relax and enjoy the private setting on the porch while enjoying the views or rest by the fireplace. This home abuts The Prescott National Forest for great hiking trials and yet just 15 minutes to downtown Prescott. Direct TV & Exceed internet is available.



Features:

Bedrooms-1 (sleeps 4)

Bathrooms-1.5

Size-Approx. 1000 Sq. Ft.

Fireplace

R.V parking

Pets- yes

College students-no